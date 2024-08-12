In case you missed it, Vybz Kartel is once again a free man. Since returning to the streets, one of his first public acts was saluting his love with his wife, Sidem. Vybz and Sidem got matching tattoos, as captured by The Shade Room.

Vybz Kartel and his co-accused were set free a couple of weeks back after the Court of Appeal ruled against retrying them for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. The decision was made by a three-judge panel of Justices Marva McDonald-Bishop, Paulette Williams, and David Fraser.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the ruling was preceded by an abbreviated summary to assist the public in understanding the matter. The full judgment will be made available at www.courtofappeal.gov.jm.

Advertisement

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, along with Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, were convicted of the September 2011 murder of Williams. Their initial appeal to the local Court of Appeal in 2020 upheld their convictions.

The case was then taken to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, which, on March 14, 2024, overturned the murder convictions on the grounds of juror misconduct. The Privy Council returned the case to the Jamaica Court of Appeal to decide on a retrial.

Despite the conviction, the trial has been marred by controversies and appeals regarding evidence tampering and judicial misconduct.

This ruling marks a significant turn in the high-profile case that has captivated the public for years. As of now, Vybz Kartel and his co-accused are free men, but the legal battles and controversies surrounding the case continue to be a topic of public interest.