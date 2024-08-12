Ayesha Curry is seen wiping away tears after she and her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, were involved in an encounter with Police in Paris. The moment happened after Steph Curry won the gold medal.

According to The Hollywood Fix, officers were not allowing Curry to return to her family vehicle and screams about someone touching the newborn baby strapped to Ayesha were heard. The 3-month-old, Caius Chai, is the youngest child of Ayesha and Steph. A translator at the scene conveyed an apology to the family from the police, saying, “Sorry about the baby.”

Also, in the video, Draymond Green would intervene in the incident, which can all be seen below.

Advertisement

via