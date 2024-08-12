Blacc Sam, the brother of Nipsey Hussle, gave an interview with Los Angeles media icon Big Boy for his series Off Air. The interview centered on Hussle and provided details of the day he was murdered.

In the conversation, Blacc Sam revealed what he believes was premeditated murder and certain security lapses at the shop on the tragic day.

“Somebody come to the shop, they know we in the doorway,” Same shared. “When Hussle pull up, we in the doorway. You’re gonna see me with a hoodie on and I got a pistol on me. You’re gonna see one of my team members in the hoodie in the doorway with a pistol. That’s protocol when Hussle pull up. So, it’s Sunday. It’s busy in there.

“Why the nigga in there didn’t follow the protocol? I wasn’t there. Why they didn’t follow it? Maybe they was fucking around, helping a customer who was doing some fucking customer service. This is what I’m thinking, trying to transition into some legitimate, just selling clothes. But nobody was in the doorway.

“From my understanding a boy walked up with no shirt on first to check the scene ‘cus he knows what’s going on in that parking lot,” he said. “He probably seen no one was in the doorway, Hussle had on shorts, checked everybody else, left. They say he came back with a red shirt on. Tip-toed through the alley, went right and started shooting.”

Sam revealed the shooter, Eric Holder, returned to the store in a red shirt, which is odd because they aren’t commonly available in the neighborhood. “That’s a throw off, or the Bloods did it. I felt he was supposed to do a job or somebody sent him, and he was nervous. He was supposed to hit that alley with that red shirt immediately. He didn’t do that.”