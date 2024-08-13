Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling superstar Ciara released her new single “Run It Up” featuring BossMan Dlow via her very own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Today, she surprises fans by taking to viral internet series “From The Block” for a surprise performance of the new track.

The track arrives in the midst of the critically acclaimed OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour – Missy Elliott’s first ever headline tour, joined by Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and special guest Timbaland. The tour will hit Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center tonight, before concluding later this month on August 22, in Rosemont, IL.

While on tour this summer, Ciara opened the 2024 ESPYs with a show-stopping performance of her hit tracks, “Level Up,” “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step”. Additionally, at her hometown shows in Atlanta last month, Ciara was surprised by the Atlanta City Council proclaiming July 28, 2024 “Ciara Day,” as well as presented with several new multi-platinum certification plaques for her debut album GOODIES and its hits “1, 2 Step,” “Oh” and “Goodies”. The now 4x platinum album will celebrate its 20th anniversary this September, 27, 2024 with a limited edition hot pink colored vinyl, which will include the original album and two bonus tracks, “Crazy” and “Represent Me.”

