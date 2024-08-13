The Detroit Pistons are set to make their mark at Afro Nation Detroit 2024 with an exciting new activation, “Pistons Home Court,” at the world’s largest Afrobeats festival. Scheduled for August 17-18 at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, this innovative collaboration merges the world of basketball with Afrobeats culture, offering attendees a unique experience.

At the heart of the activation is a pop-up basketball court where festival-goers can shoot hoops and relive the nostalgia of backyard games. Additionally, the Pistons are joining forces with six local artists—India Solomon, Conrad Egyir, Daniel Geanes, Rick Williams, Sheefy McFly, and Tony Whlgn—to create a striking art installation. The installation will feature the iconic PISTONS marquee letters, each adorned with designs that reflect the essence of Detroit, basketball, and Africa.

“Uniting the rhythm of Afro Nation with the heartbeat of Detroit Basketball, the ‘Pistons Home Court’ activation celebrates the dynamic fusion of sport, culture, and art,” said Bilal Saeed, Detroit Pistons Vice President of Brand & Marketing Strategy.

Custom Detroit Pistons Bad Boys City Edition jerseys will also be presented to select artists, featuring their home countries’ flags in the number patches. These jerseys symbolize a meaningful connection between the artists and Detroit, highlighting the shared values of greatness and competitiveness.

Afro Nation Jerseys

Obi Asika, co-founder of Afro Nation, added, “The Pistons are such an important part of Detroit culture, and we are honored to welcome their presence at Afro Nation Detroit.”

Afro Nation Detroit 2024 promises an unforgettable weekend with top international acts, including Rema, Lil Wayne, and Shenseea. For priority access to tickets and updates, visit detroit.afronation.com.