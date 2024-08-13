Global superstar Don Omar is celebrating a triumphant start to his Back To Reggaetón Tour, which started with a series of sold-out shows in Oakland, Sacramento, Seattle, and Portland. The tour’s inaugural run has been met with widespread acclaim, highlighting Don Omar’s enduring appeal and the electrifying energy he brings to his performances.

The success of these initial dates is set to continue as Don Omar prepares to take the stage in Hidalgo and El Paso this weekend, both of which have also sold out. The tour’s second phase, featuring 18 dates, promises even more exhilarating performances nationwide. Upcoming stops include major cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, and Tampa, with the tour concluding in Elmont, NY, on September 15.

Don Omar’s Back To Reggaetón Tour celebrates his 25-year career with a setlist packed with his iconic hits, offering fans an immersive musical experience from coast to coast. The tour has already garnered critical acclaim for its vibrant and dynamic presentation and promises to continue captivating audiences. Fans are encouraged to check the tour’s official channels for a complete list of tour dates.

BACK TO REGGAETÓN U.S. Tour Dates:

Aug. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 10 – Seattle, WA– Wamu Theater *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 15 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 16 – Austin, TX – HEB Center

Aug. 18 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 21 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Aug. 23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug. 28 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater

Aug. 30– Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sept. 1 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 12 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Sept. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 15 – Elmont, NY –UBS Arena