Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Debut Their First Child Together at the 2024 Paris Olympics

R&B singer Ella Mai and NBA Champion turned gold medal Olympian Jayson Tatum have all but confirmed the rumors that they welcomed their first child together.

Get this, after the Celtics star and Team USA men’s basketball team defeated France in the finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, the celebrity couple introduced their newborn during a family photo session celebrating Tatum’s victory. Congrats! Flower emoji, teary eyed emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji – yes spelling out the emojis was intentional.

And in a video that quickly went viral, Tatum posed with Ella Mai, who held their baby, alongside his mother, grandmother, and his eldest son, Jayson Jr., whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

When you think about it, this marks the second time the couple has caused a stir online this year. In June, fans discovered Mai was pregnant when she appeared with a noticeable baby bump during the Celtics’ NBA championship celebration after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Taking it back, Mai and Tatum first sparked relationship rumors in 2019 when the “Boo’d Up” singer was seen sitting courtside at one of Tatum’s games. Despite the speculation, neither Mai nor Tatum publicly confirmed their relationship until now.

Whelp, there you have it.