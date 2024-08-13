Sad reminder story coming. It’s about Kobe if you read the headline. You’ve been warned.

If you remember, Kobe Bryant’s final game for the Los Angeles Lakers is easily considered one of the greatest farewells in sports history. It was. Don’t argue. Don’t compare. Just agree …

On that absolutely unforgettable night on April 13, 2016, Kobe dropped 60 points and led the Lakers to a comeback victory against the Utah Jazz. This capped the Black Mamba’s 20-year basketball career, with one team, in spectacular fashion. The arguable GOAT.

Fast forward, several undeniable memorabilia keepsakes from Bryant’s storied career have been discovered and auctioned. The items have bene fetching significant prices due to his legendary status and the tragic loss of his legendary life in 2020.

Get this, the latest item to capture the attention of collectors is the warmup jacket Bryant wore during his final game in 2016. This iconic piece was sold by SCP Auctions on Saturday night for $336,000, as reported by Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune.

With Kobe’s last game remembered as one of the most iconic performances ever, Bryant stepped up with the Lakers trailing by 15 points at halftime, scoring 38 points in the second half and an astounding 23 points in the final quarter. This was epic. And his clutch jumper with 32 seconds, cemented the Lakers’ lead and giving him a “W” on his way to the Hall of Fame.

If you recall after the game, Kobe donned the warmup jacket to deliver a heartfelt speech to a packed crowd, including many celebrities, ending with the famous words, “Mamba Out,” a fitting conclusion to his remarkable career. Now, a piece of that historic night has been sold for a staggering amount.

Check this out, in addition to the warmup jacket, another piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia was recently auctioned off. Sotheby’s sold Bryant’s locker from the Staples Center for $2.9 million. Interestingly, the price saw a dramatic increase in the final 20 minutes of the auction, with the highest bid jumping from $750,000 to $2.9 million.

The locker was randomly discovered by a maintenance worker during renovations at the arena in 2018, who saved it from being discarded. It came with photo documentation dating from the 2003-04 season to Bryant’s final NBA season in 2016. Portions of the proceeds from the locker sale will benefit the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, supporting the community Bryant cherished. We hope that worker gets a statue. Not joking. Without his quick thinking who knows what would have happened to that locker.