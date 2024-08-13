For all you Reality TV junkies, here’s a quick fix. ABC just announced that Grant Ellis will be the new star of “The Bachelor,” following his emotional departure from “The Bachelorette” on Monday night. Ellis becomes the second Black “Bachelor” in the show’s over 20-year history, following Matt James, who was the lead in 2021 for the show’s 25th season. Let’s go Grant!

Get this, Ellis’s journey for love, a partner and everything in between will continue in Season 29 of “The Bachelor,” set to premiere early next year. In a press release, ABC described Ellis as someone “eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” seeking a partner who shares his “values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

What’s crazy is despite his charisma and good looks, Ellis was eliminated by Jenn Tran on “The Bachelorette.” Tran admitted that while Ellis was very much her type, she couldn’t see herself going home to meet his family. “He’s hot, he’s hot, and he’s also hot,” Tran said, explaining her decision.

Buddy might have been disappointed, but he’s optimistic about his new potentially life changing opportunity. “But when life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot. So, I ended up getting into the finance field, and it’s been off to the races from there,” he said. “The only thing I’m missing right now is my person.”

Who is Grant Ellis, anyway? He’s a 30-year-old former professional basketball player and day trader, is described by ABC as a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” with an infectious smile and unwavering positivity. When he’s not busy with finance, Ellis enjoys cheering on the Lakers, bowling, and singing at karaoke nights. He also loves salsa dancing, plans to visit every country in the world, and “wishes he could live in the year 3000 to see what technology is like,” according to his bio from “The Bachelorette.” Oh, is that right?