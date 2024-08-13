Continuing a prolific run, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna has revealed the music video for his new single “today I did good.” Once again, he re-teamed with frequent collaborator and director Spike Jordan to capture this visual from while Gunna was on the road in places such as Rome, London, South Africa and more.

If you’ve ever wondered what a day in Gunna’s shoes would be like, the video answers that question. It quite literally assumes the rapper’s point-of-view as he wakes up in Rome before dawn, chooses his jewelry, steps out of his hotel room, and starts his day. It follows him through breakfast and blunt smoke as he makes his way to the front row of an Emilio Pucci fashion show.

Ultimately, the clip pulls audiences deeper into his world and affirms his status as one of the hardest working men in show business.

Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun notably marks his first full-length release since his 2023 chart topping album a Gift & a Curse. The 20-track album boasts superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch.