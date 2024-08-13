In a pointed critique, the Harris-Walz campaign called out former President Donald Trump’s record on crime and border issues, highlighting significant achievements under the Biden-Harris administration.

“Donald Trump wants to talk about the border and crime. Let’s talk about it,” the campaign declared.

Citing recent statistics, the campaign noted a 55% drop in border crossings over the past five months, reaching the lowest levels since fall 2020. Additionally, the administration has captured two of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords.

On the crime front, the campaign pointed to record-level drops. In 2023, violent crime fell to a near 50-year low, with national murder rates dropping 13%. The trend continues into 2024, with violent crime and murder rates on track for historic decreases. Data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association supports these claims, showing substantial declines in battleground states.

Arizona has seen significant improvements, with both Phoenix and Mesa reporting decreases in violent crime in 2023 and 2024. Georgia’s capital, Atlanta, reported drops in violent crime in 2023, with assaults and robberies down in 2024. Additionally, DeKalb County has also seen declines in violent crime in 2024.

In Michigan, Detroit experienced a reduction in violent crime in 2024, marking the fewest homicides in 57 years. Similarly, Nevada’s Las Vegas reported drops in violent crime in both 2023 and 2024. Pennsylvania’s major cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, have also reported declines in violent crime, rape, and assault in 2024.

“Crime is down. Border crossings are down. Donald Trump’s angry rants do not change the facts or the results. Under Trump, America was less safe, and we saw unprecedented violence, chaos and division. “Right now, America is stronger and safer because of the work of Vice President Kamala Harris and nonpartisan public officials across the country. Violent crime is at record lows, the border is more secure, and unlike Donald Trump, the vice president is committed to enforcing the law, not breaking it.” – Harris-Walz 2024 Spokesperson James Singer

Contrasting these successes with Trump’s tenure, the Harris-Walz campaign criticized his proposed $400 million cut to local law enforcement funding and his oversight of the largest single-year spike in the murder rate in over a century. Furthermore, they highlighted his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, who has expressed disdain for the police.