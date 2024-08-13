The late soul legend Isaac Hayes’s estate has taken legal action against former President Donald Trump’s campaign, demanding they cease using Hayes’ music at their rallies. The estate’s lawyers have issued a cease and desist notice, calling for an immediate halt to the unauthorized use of the iconic musician’s work.

The situation escalated as the estate’s representatives, bolstered by a lawsuit, also seek $3 million in damages for the previous unlicensed use of Hayes’ music at Trump campaign events. The legal notice underscores the estate’s firm stance against the exploitation of Isaac Hayes’ legacy for political purposes without permission.

Roland Martin announced the lawsuit on his platform, where he shared the news with his followers. The tweet quickly gained traction, with many users supporting the estate’s decision to protect Hayes’ artistic rights.

Isaac Hayes, known for his deep, soulful voice and groundbreaking contributions to music, left an indelible mark on the industry. His estate’s actions reflect a broader trend among artists and their representatives, who have increasingly sought to prevent political campaigns from using their music without consent, particularly when the artist’s values do not align with those of the campaign.

This legal move adds to a growing list of musicians and estates who have taken similar steps against the Trump campaign. In the past, artists ranging from The Rolling Stones to Rihanna demanded that Trump cease using their music at his events, citing legal and ethical concerns.

As the legal battle unfolds, how the Trump campaign will respond to the cease and desist notice and the accompanying lawsuit remains to be seen. However, the message from the Isaac Hayes estate is clear: the unauthorized use of Hayes’ music will not be tolerated.