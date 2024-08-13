MTV Sets New Date for VMAs, Announces GloRilla and More as Performers

MTV has announced that the 2024 “VMAs” will air live from UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11th, at 8 PM ET/PT, reaching audiences in over 150 countries. This year’s event will feature electrifying performances and unforgettable moments from some of the world’s biggest superstars.

In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will support the nonprofit 9/11 Day and Tuesday’s Children, which serve the families affected by the tragic event.

The first round of global music stars slated to perform includes Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter. Cabello, a four-time “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY®-nominated pop superstar, will perform for the third time, delivering a can’t-miss performance from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO. Cabello is also nominated for “Best Pop” and will be celebrated with a special fan tribute by BACARDÍ Rum during the show.

Trailblazing breakout star Chappell Roan will make her first-ever award show performance on the “VMAs” stage. Roan’s debut comes amidst a record-breaking year, including her first Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 and critical acclaim for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She is up for “Best New Artist” and another category.

GloRilla, a GRAMMY® nominee and the longest-charting female rap hitmaker of 2024, will debut on the “VMAs” stage. She is nominated for three awards, including “Best Hip-Hop” and “Best Collaboration” for “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Latin GRAMMY Award-winner Rauw Alejandro will perform from his forthcoming fifth studio album. Alejandro, a first-time “VMAs” nominee, is up for three awards.

Sabrina Carpenter will make her main stage debut, following her epic mashup performance on last year’s Pre-Show. Carpenter is nominated for six Moon Persons, including artist and song of the year.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with ten, followed by Post Malone with nine. Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 categories at vote.mtv.com through August 30th.