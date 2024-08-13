NBA 2K25 will unveil its top 100 ranked NBA players beginning August 19, showcasing the league’s elite ballers. The highly anticipated countdown will culminate with the reveal of the #1 ranked player on August 26.

In the lead-up to the #2KTop100 reveal, 2K will highlight top attribute ratings from August 12-18, including rankings for handles, steals, dunks, and more. Today’s announcement features the top five three-point shooters in NBA 2K25, setting the stage for the broader rankings.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry leads with a perfect 99 three-point shot rating. Phoenix Suns’ Grayson Allen follows with a 93 rating, while teammate Kevin Durant is close behind at 92. Dallas Mavericks’ Klay Thompson and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley round out the top five, each with an 89 rating.

Fans can stay tuned as NBA 2K25 continues to build excitement with daily updates leading up to the full-player rankings.