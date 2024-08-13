Peacock’s limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist packed a punch with a star-studded panel and closing night party at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

The evening kicked off with beats from DJ Trauma ahead of the festival’s founders, Stephanie and Floyd Rance, who introduced the closing night programming starting with POWER OF LEGACY AND INFLUENCE: A CONVERSATION WITH WILL PACKER — a retrospective discussion between the series’ executive producer Will Packer and journalist Danielle Cadet, held on Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago’s iconic gold couch.

The sold-out screening of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist screened for the first time, and the audience then heard from Will Packer, showrunner, creator, and executive producer Shaye Ogbonna, and cast members Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Chloe Bailey, moderated by journalist Tiffany Cross.

After the screening, Peacock hosted the Closing Night Party of the festival at The Loft with notable guests including singer song-writer, Ledisi, actor Glynn Turman, President of MSNBC, Rashida Jones, actress Lynn Whitfield, best-selling author and television personality Elaine Welteroth, and more who celebrated with Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast and executive producers ahead of the premiere on Peacock on September 5th.