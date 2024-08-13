Rolling Loud is celebrating its 10th anniversary by returning its flagship festival to Miami with an impressive lineup for Rolling Loud Miami 2024. Set to take place from December 13-15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, this year’s festival promises to be the largest celebration of the festival’s decade-long influence in hip-hop.

Rap superstars Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future will headline the festival. Travis Scott, a fixture at Rolling Loud since its inception in Miami in 2015, continues to be captivated by his dynamic performances. Playboi Carti returns for a second consecutive year, representing the vibrant underground rap scene. Future, who wowed audiences at Rolling Loud California earlier this year, will bring his high-energy act back to Miami.

In addition to these A-list headliners, Rolling Loud Miami 2024 will feature a diverse range of performers, including Don Toliver, Polo G, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Yachty. The lineup also highlights emerging talents such as Ken Carson and Cash Cobain, and notable veterans like Curren$y and Denzel Curry. For the first time since 2019, the festival will include crossover country artists like Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts.

General Admission and VIP tickets will be available starting August 16 at 12 PM ET. Fans can access presale tickets through Google Pay by visiting RollingLoud.com/MiaTix starting August 14 at 11 AM ET.