Barack the taste maker is back in action. Former President Barack Obama has released his much-anticipated Summer 2024 playlist, featuring a diverse mix of both classic and contemporary tracks. Ya’ll know we all care what our former arguable favorite POTUS is jamming to these days. Let’s get into it.

Obama’s selections include new hits like Charli XCX’s “365,” Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and Billie Eilish’s “CHIHIRO,” alongside timeless songs such as “How Do U Want It” by 2Pac featuring K-Ci & JoJo and Bob Dylan’s “Silvio.” He legit has an ear.

One song that did not make the cut … “Not Like Us.” Whoops.

Advertisement

Barack Obama, well-known for his annual picks in music, TV, and film, credits his daughters Sasha and Malia for helping keep his playlist fresh and current. That part. In a conversation with influencer Carter Gregory, Obama shared, “I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the ‘80s.” Isn’t that refreshing? A former President who just makes honest and vulnerable statements and not lies and insecure mumbo jumbo. Sorry, we had to say it.

Back to the music. Discussing the records that currently move him, Obama said:

“I’ve got some newer stuff, some older stuff. I tend to mix it up.” He admitted to Gregory, “I’m not sure that I’d be dancing as well as you. I’ve got moves … but I try to stay in my lane.” Some of his current favorites include Calimossa’s “What’s in the Tea” and Robert Glasper’s “Over,” both of which he enjoyed with Gregory while showing off some seated dance moves.

Check it out:

Outside of the music list, Obama used the platform to urge viewers to participate in the democratic process, encouraging them to register to vote:

“The fact is, your voice needs to be heard. You need to participate, and it’s easy to do,” he said, directing TikTok viewers to register on iwillvote.com.

ICYMI, Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In a video shared by the Harris campaign, the former first couple is seen calling Harris to offer their support:

”I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” Michelle Obama said in the video. Barack added, “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Barack is a boss. Even his music just feels like boss energy. Yes, we said it, with our chest out.