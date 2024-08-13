The Rolling Loud festival is still on a roll, pun intended. The fest which began as a single-day event at Miami’s Soho Studios in 2015, has more than evolved into a global music powerhouse. They even manage a bunch of artists, making their ecosystem that more impressive.

Way back when, the inaugural festival kicked off with headliner ScHoolboy Q, with performances from notable acts like Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, Action Bronson, Curren$y, Denzel Curry, and Travis Scott. Since then, Rolling Loud has expanded internationally, hosting events in stadiums worldwide.

Get this, the Miami edition of the festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and will take place at Hard Rock Stadium from December 13th to 15th. Hosting an outdoor festival in December is feasible thanks to Miami’s warm climate. The lineup for this milestone event has just been announced.

Global phenomenon Travis Scott, who performed at the original Rolling Loud, will return as one of the headliners, alongside Playboi Carti and Future. This selection aligns with Rolling Loud’s typical approach of featuring a rotating roster of a few major headliners. Other familiar names on the lineup include original Rolling Loud performers Denzel Curry, Curren$y, and Lucki. A notable addition this year is the country-rap crossover artist Shaboozey, who currently holds the number one spot on the charts, appealing more to country music fans than traditional rap audiences. How far the culture has come when a country-rap artist not only is commanding the number one spot on Billboard but is a formidable addition to Rolling Loud.

One thing is for certain, the lineup reflects Rolling Loud’s successful formula, offering a wide array of acts for attendees to enjoy. The festival will also feature performances by Yeat, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Polo G, Rick Ross, JT, Destroy Lonely, Young Nudy, BigXThaPlug, Veeze, NLE Choppa, Luh Tyler, Bones, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, Bossman Dlow, Hunxho, Babyface Ray, Sheck Wes, YG Marley, 4Batz, Rich The Kid, BabyTron, Cash Cobain, Maxo Kream, Rob49, Monaleo, TiaCorine, Nettspend, Anycia, Skilla Baby, 41, Babydrill, OT7 Quanny, F1LTHY, Xaviersobased, 2Sdxrt3all, Ho99o9, and many others.

There it’s in Los Angeles, Miami or wherever, the festival continues to deliver its unique blend of established and emerging talent, ensuring there is something for everyone at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami.