Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season is reportedly set with exciting matchups featuring some of the league’s biggest stars. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the defending champion Boston Celtics will face off against Jalen Brunson and the revamped New York Knicks, promising a thrilling start to the season.


In another marquee matchup, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, setting the stage for a high-energy contest between rising talent and established greatness.

The Los Angeles Clippers will usher in a new era at the Intuit Dome with a season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, adding to the night’s excitement. This matchup will mark the Clippers’ debut in their new state-of-the-art arena, highlighting a fresh chapter for the franchise.

Additionally, rematches of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the revamped Dallas Mavericks, adding Klay Thompson to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, are set for Jan. 25 in Dallas and Feb. 6 in Boston.

Speaking of Thompson, his return to Chase Center to play his former team, the Golden State Warriors, will be on Nov. 12 on TNT.

On Oct. 23, Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

