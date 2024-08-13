Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season is reportedly set with exciting matchups featuring some of the league’s biggest stars. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the defending champion Boston Celtics will face off against Jalen Brunson and the revamped New York Knicks, promising a thrilling start to the season.

In another marquee matchup, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, setting the stage for a high-energy contest between rising talent and established greatness.

Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season on TNT October 22, per sources:



🏀 Knicks at Celtics, ring night

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers pic.twitter.com/RGWFglVZ9F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

The Los Angeles Clippers will usher in a new era at the Intuit Dome with a season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, adding to the night’s excitement. This matchup will mark the Clippers’ debut in their new state-of-the-art arena, highlighting a fresh chapter for the franchise.

Additionally, rematches of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the revamped Dallas Mavericks, adding Klay Thompson to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, are set for Jan. 25 in Dallas and Feb. 6 in Boston.

Another notable NBA opener – Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23. https://t.co/UlfunV6DGA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

Speaking of Thompson, his return to Chase Center to play his former team, the Golden State Warriors, will be on Nov. 12 on TNT.

Klay Thompson’s first return trip to Bay Area: Nov. 12 on TNT when the Mavericks visit the Warriors at Chase Center, per sources. pic.twitter.com/nbHAF4mpNO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

On Oct. 23, Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.