In celebration of Team USA men’s basketball’s gold medal triumph at the 2024 Olympics, Topps Now unveiled an ultra-rare redemption card featuring a 1/1 triple on-card autograph. This exclusive card showcases the signatures of basketball legends LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant—marking the first-ever Topps autographed card from James and the first time all three stars have been featured together on a signed card.

The redemption card will be randomly inserted into orders of the 2024 Olympic Games Topps Now® Card 26, which features the trio of LeBron, Steph, and KD. Fans can purchase the base card at $11.99, starting August 13, 2024, at 6:20 PM ET. One lucky collector will receive the rare 1/1 autograph card, while others will receive the standard base card or various parallel versions.

This release continues Topps’ Olympic-themed offerings, following the success of previous cards. The LeBron James Opening Ceremony card sold nearly 14,000 units, Steph Curry’s card commemorating his 36 points against Serbia sold over 88,000, and Kevin Durant’s all-time U.S. Olympic scoring leader card sold more than 11,500 units.

Advertisement