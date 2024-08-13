The verdict is in on Vultures 2 and the expectations have not been met, if you go by charts and stuff. Billboard confirmed after a six-day period of tracking Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album followup to Vultures, it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The sales were like this, the album sold 107,000 album-equivalent units. For context Drake and 21 Savage’s project For All the Dogs, sold 400,000 units in it’s first week.

Vultures 2 was surpassed by none other than Taylor Swift’s “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT”, which maintained its No. 1 position for the 14th week, selling 142,000 units. She’s low key, unstoppable.

Get this, for Kanye West now known as Ye, “VULTURES 2” marks the fourth time one of his projects has reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“VULTURES 2”, is a robust project in itself which includes a digital deluxe edition, features 21 songs and contributions from artists such as Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Wayne, Desiigner, Young Thug, and more. Notably, two of Kanye’s children, Chicago West and North West, make appearances on the standout track “BOMB.” On August 7, fans were also treated to a CGI-generated video for “FRIED,” the latest collaboration with the Inter Milan Ultras.

ICYMI or been keeping track, the release of “VULTURES 2” faced several delays before it finally arrived. Ty Dolla Sign explained the reason for the hold-up to Billboard, saying, “We got all the songs. Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’ Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out.”

What’s crazy is since its release, the album has received criticism due to what many speculated were unfinished versions of the songs. In an Instagram Story that circulated on social media, Yeezy Chief of Staff Eric J. Cui mentioned that several tracks on “VULTURES 2” have since been updated.

Always the drama with Ye and maybe this time, Vultures 2 however successful in the grand scheme might have been collateral damage.