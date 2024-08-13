A highly anticipated interview between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump was delayed due to a reported distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns. So wait, Musk paved the way for Trump to reemerge on X, schedule an interview and they get an error message? You can’t make this up.

Musk posted on X that the company was working to shut down what he described as a “massive DDOS attack,” which prevented many users from joining the live audio session:

“Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” Musk said. It was unclear if the disruption was caused by hackers or simply the high volume of users attempting to listen. Oh, yes, blame the hackers and can’t forget the deep state or the raging radical left. Ha.

Oh but wait, earlier in the day, Musk claimed that X had successfully tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners. If you believe that.

After a 40-minute delay, Trump and Musk finally began their “conversation.” Trump recounted surviving an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, praising the Secret Service and local law enforcement for their response. Here-we-go …

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including energy policy, climate change, nuclear threats, and immigration. Trump promised the “largest deportation in the history of this country” and accused Democrats of attempting a coup to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot. He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and questioned the mental fitness of President Biden. Trump also commented that Jewish people voting for Democrats should have their “heads examined.”

Here is how Trump concluded the discussion, saying: “We can talk about tunnels and rockets and electric cars, so many things. And now you’re into the AI, and that’s going to be another beauty.” Throughout the interview, some listeners noted that Trump’s speech appeared slurred, sparking online discussions. In response, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed these observations, saying, “Must be your hearing.”

ICYMI, the interview marked Trump’s return to posting on X after nearly a year, following his August 24, 2023, post of his mugshot from the Georgia election subversion case. Candidate who’s a former POTUS has a mugshot and he posted it like a badge of honor. SMH.

On the day of the interview, Trump also shared a video on X reiterating campaign themes of combating the “deep state” and restoring American greatness, asking followers if they were better off now than during his presidency, and urging action to “Make America GREAT Again.” See the deep state. We told you. Anyway, we’re exhausted.