MC Lyte is gearing up for her new album, 1 of 1. Lyte appeared on Audacy Check to support the release and recalled how she landed her first record deal.

“[My friend] called me one day while I was in high school, and he asked me, did I want to go meet a record label that was looking for a female MC And I was like, sure – of course I had to ask my mom,” Lyte said. “And literally, the decision as to whether it would happen or not was all hers. Because she had to allow me to get on the Staten Island ferry to go to Staten Island…”

Coming off Hip-Hop’s 51st birthday, Lyte also spoke to how Hip-Hop is still embedded in her life, “I didn’t even know that the love for Hip-Hop was still embedded in me the way that it is. And it was sparked, and because of that, I got into a real zone about what I wanted to say, how I wanted to say it, what I wanted to say it on, [and] who I wanted to say it with.”

Advertisement

She added, “It just became laser-focused. And it hadn’t been that way for a while because life, you know, I’m trying to do this and that and that, and broadening the business. And, so it is easy to take your eyes off of something that means so much to you when you have all of these other things going as well as distractions. And so once I was able to sit down and get it going, I just was really excited…”

Listen to the interview below to hear more from MC Lyte, including about working with Stevie Wonder, how she got into voiceovers, and more.

Earlier this summer, in a powerful collaboration just in time to close out Black Music Month, Hip-Hop legends MC Lyte and Queen Latifah have released a new single titled “King King.” The track showcases their musical prowess and delivers a heartfelt tribute to Black men, celebrating their resilience and strength.

Produced by the talented Nottz and Grammy Award-winning Warryn Campbell, “King King” is poised to become a summer anthem. The song opens with MC Lyte’s signature lyrical brilliance, praising the journey and dedication of men who overcome challenges to embrace love and responsibility. With lines like “I see you here doing your thing king,” Lyte’s verses resonate deeply, offering a rare musical acknowledgment of Black men’s positive roles in their families and communities.

The chorus features MC Lyte and Queen Latifah harmonizing, “It’s your crown, hold it / Even if the world falls down, show it,” emphasizing the importance of self-confidence and resilience in the face of adversity. This collaboration between two iconic figures in Hip-Hop brings a powerful message of unity and strength.

“There has never been an anthem like this that celebrated men who are committed to their families,” MC Lyte explains. “It’s about time we recognize them as Kings who deserve praise for their guidance and protection.” This sentiment is especially poignant as Black Music Month draws to a close, providing a fitting tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of Black men.

“King King” is distributed by Vydia and is set to make waves in the music industry. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 28th. This dynamic collaboration promises to be a standout track of the season, delivering a message of empowerment and respect for all listeners.

Queen Latifah, an icon in her own right, brings her unique blend of strength and grace to “King King,” making the collaboration even more impactful. Together, they celebrate the essence of Black manhood, providing a much-needed anthem that honors their contributions and sacrifices.

“King King” invites listeners to recognize and celebrate the kings in their lives, acknowledging their struggles and triumphs. As the summer progresses, this track is set to become a staple in playlists, reminding everyone of the importance of love, commitment, and family.

The release of “King King” marks another milestone in MC Lyte’s illustrious career. Known for her powerful voice and impactful lyrics, she has paved the way for many artists and continues to inspire with her work. Her involvement in voiceovers and conferences further cements her as a versatile and influential figure in the entertainment industry.