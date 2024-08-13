Okay, we’re back to the longest trial in the history of Georgia. At this point is this the longest criminal trial in American history? We gotta know. Anyhow, after an eight-week break, exhausted jurors in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial returned to the good ol’ Atlanta courtroom, where Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland took the stand once more. Copeland admitted to lying in 2015 to avoid imprisonment, saying he fabricated stories about rapper Young Thug to protect himself and his family. Oh boy. Smelling mistrial motions coming back into the fold.

Get this, Copeland, known as Lil Woody, originally testified that he deceived law enforcement by implicating Young Thug in various crimes he didn’t commit. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” Copeland explained. “And they keep bringing up Thug’s name, so what I did to get them off me was, ‘Thug did this, Thug did that.'”

Diving into the nitty gritty of the so called lying, during his testimony, Lil Woody challenged the validity of his previous statements. He criticized Detective Thorp, saying, “his brain was the size of a squirrel brain, so you can just tell him anything, and he’s gonna go for it.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors, who are probably annoyed with Copeland to no end are using Copeland’s 2015 police interviews to support their case, which claims YSL is a gang led by Young Thug, responsible for several violent crimes, rather than a legitimate record label. Copeland said, “The police told me they want a big fish. And I’m a little fish,” highlighting his attempts to convince them he was truthful about Young Thug.

Back on the stand, Copeland repeatedly stated he couldn’t recall answers to the prosecutor’s questions, asking to be left alone. “You ask me about 2015? I have got my life together. Y’all trying to put this on my conscience,” he said. “Y’all trying to put people’s lives in my hands… I’m tired of y’all because y’all know y’all are wrong.”

While it is expected that Copeland’s testimony might seem to favor Young Thug, he insisted that his concern was the truth. “It may seem like I’m trying to help Thug out. I’m not trying to help him out. I don’t care nothing about him or what he got going on,” he stated. “I care about the truth. The truth was I was going through a phase in my life, and I have put all the blame on him. I don’t know what he did. I don’t know what he got going on. But y’all got me on this stand, and I’m telling the God-honest truth.”

The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Got it.