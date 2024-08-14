38 Spesh has announced that his forthcoming project Mother & Gun will be released on 8.16.24.  To set things off, Spesh has dropped the project’s first single, “Speshal Methods,” featuring Method Man and Ti-Lar Bee.  “Speshal Methods” is produced by Jimmy Dukes and is now available. 


38 Spesh shared his excitement about the collaboration with Method Man, saying, “I found out Meth was a fan of my music when he mentioned my name in an interview, and so I immediately reached out to him to get a record done.”  Trust Gang & Wu-Tang is way overdue; as Method Man’s iconic flow & Spesh’s signature sound is sure to resonate.

Mother & Gun is a testament to 38 Spesh’s evolution as an artist and a producer, showcasing his unique blend of gritty storytelling and sharp lyricism; it’s a narrative journey reflecting 38 Spesh’s experiences and the realities of life in upstate NY. Mother & Gun features appearances and production from Method Man, Havoc, Benny The Butcher, Lloyd Banks, StreetRunner, Che Noir, and Jimmy Dukes.

