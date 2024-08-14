50 Cent is already a titan in television and film, so why is he taking on the project of a Diddy docuseries? His answer, “Why wouldn’t I.”

In a cover story with Us Weekly highlighting the development of his legacy and empire and simply “how I got rich,” 50 details the reasoning behind making Diddy’s story his next venture.

“I’m the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television,” 50 said. “Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it? And I’m not on the tapes. [Party videotapes were reportedly found after search warrants were executed on Diddy’s homes.] See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, [and] they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape. So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right.”

You can read the full feature below.

TMZ reported first that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “Diddy Do It” will be a multi-part documentary. Word is Netflix won out on a hotly contested bidding war to secure the rights to the project.

With the sexual assault allegations piling up against Diddy, the horrific video that surfaced, and the new claim that just came to light Tuesday, this documentary is shaping up to be one for the ages. Sadly, we recognize the alleged and confirmed victims, namely Cassie Ventura, who were all brave enough to speak out against Combs, may be subjected to reliving their nightmares with so much attention being given to projects like Jackson’s documentary.

“Diddy Do It” is being produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios. Several networks and, get this, all of the streaming platforms were vying for the rights to the multi-part series. It looks like the series is poised to premiere on the world’s biggest streamer soon, but no date has been announced.