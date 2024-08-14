Charlamagne tha God recently discussed his views on Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy in the upcoming presidential election, expressing that her presence has reinvigorated interest in the Democratic Party. Speaking with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Charlamagne said, “Oh, there’s definitely a lot of main character energy on the Democratic ticket. We know who Kamala Harris is. Like she has super main character energy.”

That’s a buzzy term these days. Main character energy. Guess he thinks Vice President Harris has the it factor.

Before VP Harris popped out in the 2024 presidential race, Charlamagne, also known as Lenard McKelvey, previously criticized President Joe Biden’s candidacy as “uninspiring” and urged him to exit the race. With Biden’s recent departure from the 2024 race, he feels there’s less voter apathy now. “If I’m the Democrats, I’m not spiking the football yet,” he cautioned. “The job is not done. You still have to bring this thing home in November.” He’s right about that part.

Advertisement

Harris has faced criticism for not holding a formal press conference or giving interviews. We’re yawning while saying that because we don’t think it’s much to do with anything but Charlamagne remarked, “She does need to do more interviews… I feel like she should be any and everywhere, you know, having these conversations.”

The Radio personality and occasional political pundit, suggested Harris adopt former President Donald Trump’s approach to media, as Trump frequently engages with supportive media outlets. “He’s always calling into conservative talk radio, which is one of my biggest issues with the Democratic Party,” Charlamagne explained. “They don’t use the media that supports them the way the right uses the media that supports them.” Trump also looks like he should do less interviews due to his untrustworthy interview shenanigans but what do we know.

Charlamagne also went in on the recent racist attacks on Harris’ ethnic identity. When asked about Trump’s false comments questioning Harris’ race, Charlamagne said, “I don’t even think that she should have responded. I don’t think she should have dignified that with a response.”

Regarding more racist criticisms labeling Harris a “DEI hire,” Charlamagne refuted this notion, pointing out that Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American to be a major party’s nominee. Instead, he suggested that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, fills the role of a “DEI hire” as a white male to make America comfortable. “It is what it is,” he said. “No need for us to, you know, act crazy about it. We know what it is.”

Well, everyone has an opinion and Charlamagne definitely has his.