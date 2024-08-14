Quincy Homere, one of the two men convicted in the murder of Chinx, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. After sentencing, Homere released a statement to the court.

“I’d like to express my condolences to the family and anyone else that was affected by what happened here,” Homere said. “I don’t believe there’s words that can express the way I feel about what transpired here.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz also shared a statement:

“Quincy Homere was sentenced today to 23 years in prison for killing Lionel Pickens Jr., a successful rapper, husband and father who was mercilessly gunned down in 2015. Homere fired numerous rounds into Pickens’ car while he was stopped at a red light in Briarwood and then fled, leaving the young man for dead. Nothing can undo what happened, but I hope today’s sentence brings some solace to Pickens’ loved ones as they continue to grieve.”

According to Billboard, Homere, 32, pleaded guilty in a New York City courtroom on Monday (July 15) to first-degree manslaughter.

Chinx’s widow, Janelli Caceres, told Fox 5 NY‘s Lisa Evers that she is grateful to the NYPD, the Queens DA, friends, and fans for keeping his memory and music legacy alive.

Homere and another suspect, Jamar Hill, were arrested and charged in 2017 with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to New York Police Lieutenant Richard Rudolph, the pair allegedly “hunted down Chinx like an animal” over a dispute that arose. At the same time, the rapper and Homere were both incarcerated at Riker’s Island in 2009.