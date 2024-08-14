Legal documents have revealed Kevin Hart ingested Molly during the weekend he cheated on his wife in 2017. The moment resulted in Hart issuing an apology online.

Page Six obtained a copy of the deposition logged in the Los Angeles Superior Court, included in a lawsuit from Jonathan “JT” Jackson against Hart. An unidentified friend revealed Hart initially denied the drug before telling, DAI Robin Letourneau, “F–k it, I said, and I put it in my drink.”

He added, “I had some water there. It was watered down. Because it’s in my drink, I’m fine. I’m fine with drinking. The night is good.”

Advertisement

Hart revealed he then went with the woman he cheated with, Montia Sabbag, and another woman named Morgan to his hotel room. The pair fell asleep. “I had sex with her the following morning. She woke me up,” Hart said.

He later realized Montia would attempt to lead him to the hidden camera where Hart was filmed in an alleged extortion attempt. Jackson would be arrested and charged with two felony counts of extortion that would be dropped.

Now, Jackson is seeking $12 million in damages.

In other Hart extortion news, the comedian filed a lawsuit against his former personal assistant, Miesha Shakes, and gossip vlogger Tasha K, accusing them of attempting to extort him. Now, Shakes is fighting back, seeking dismissal from the lawsuit.

In Touch reports that Miesha Shakes has asked a Los Angeles judge to remove her from the bombshell civil extortion case. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shakes denies all allegations of wrongdoing brought against her by Hart, 45.

Last year, Hart sued Shakes over an interview she did with YouTuber Tasha K. He claimed that Shakes made false statements and disclosed information she learned during her employment with him, which violated a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed after leaving her position. Shakes worked for Hart from 2017 to 2020.

Shakes’ legal team argued that Hart “failed to plead specifically which statements they contend are false and defamatory or which facts [he] contends are true and an invasion of privacy.” They also stated that Hart’s claims are barred “because the statements challenged as false and defamatory, to the extent they can be determined, are substantially true.”

Moreover, Shakes asserted that her statements were not defamatory and “constitute expressions of protection opinion.” She claimed she did not act with malice and did not cause Hart any damage.

Regarding the NDA, Shakes’ lawyer argued that the contract was “invalid/illegal and cannot be enforced based on mental or physical incapacity which prevented [Miesha] from having the legal capacity to enter into or understand the alleged contract(s).”