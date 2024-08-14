In the world of culinary innovation, few chefs have managed to carve out a niche as distinct and groundbreaking as Chef Travis Petersen. A Vancouver native, Chef Petersen’s journey from competing on Masterchef to becoming a pioneer in the culinary cannabis scene is nothing short of inspiring. His story is one of passion, creativity, and a deep respect for the art of cooking—infused with the complex and multifaceted world of cannabis.

A Pioneering Path

Chef Travis Petersen, known as The Nomad Cook, began his culinary career in 2016 after competing on the hit TV show Masterchef. His introduction to cannabis-infused dining was serendipitous. In 2018, following Canada’s federal legalization of cannabis, Petersen transformed his home into a pop-up restaurant during the 420 weekend, hosting his first cannabis dinner. Over four days, he served 164 guests, a number that signaled the start of something much larger.

“I grew up in Vancouver, where the cannabis culture was widely accepted long before legalization. We’re known for some of the best bud in the world, and since my late teens, I’ve been a connoisseur of high-grade cannabis,” Petersen recalls. “That weekend in 2018, I had over 160 guests come through my house. The demographic was far from what I expected—people from all walks of life, cultures, and ages. Watching them come together around the table was something very special.”

From that moment, Chef Petersen knew that this was no passing trend. He has since served over 20,000 people their first infused dining experience, with close to 900 of those guests being first-time cannabis users.

The First High: A Memorable Start

Hosting his first cannabis dinners was a whirlwind experience. “We were hosting 12 guests at a time with five seatings a day over the four-day period,” Petersen says. One group stood out—a diverse mix of 21-year-old raver kids, a wealthy quiet Asian couple, a couple in their 40s, two hockey players, and a 68-year-old widower. Despite their differences, the group bonded instantly, sharing stories and laughter throughout the meal. “It was at that moment I realized there was something really special with culinary cannabis, and that this was not going to be a fad.”

Crafting an Infused Experience

Serving over 20,000 people their first infused dining experience is no small feat, especially when many are new to cannabis. Petersen takes great care in ensuring that first-time users have a positive experience. “Guests who’ve come in to consume cannabis for the first time are usually very nervous,” he explains. “They are the most important people we serve because we only get one chance to do it right.” Petersen emphasizes the importance of accurate dosing and using full-spectrum extractions, which offer a more balanced experience. “Those first-time guests usually follow up the next day with an email stating how much fun they had, how they had an amazing sleep, and woke up without a hangover.”

A Culinary Cannabis Education

In 2021, Chef Petersen launched Canada’s first recognized culinary cannabis certificate, a groundbreaking initiative that gained national media attention. His efforts to bring legitimacy and education to the culinary cannabis space have made him a pioneer. “Surprisingly, there really wasn’t a challenge other than getting the word out to the media on what we were doing,” Petersen says. The certificate program, supported by Canada’s largest national supplier of restaurant equipment, Russel Hendrix, and four culinary brands, quickly gained traction, certifying the first 250 culinary professionals in safety for culinary cannabis.

Nomadic Nights: Bringing Infused Dining Across the U.S.

Since relocating to the U.S. in 2021, Chef Petersen has taken his Nomadic Nights Pop Up dinner series to 38 cities across 18 states. Each dinner is a carefully curated experience, with menus tailored to the local markets and often paired with terpenes from state-specific cannabis strains. “My focus on menu development is always about the terpene profiles,” Petersen explains. His collaborations with major cannabis brands in North America further enhance the dining experience, with some brands offering products in goodie bags at the end of the meal, adding an unexpected value for guests.

From Cookbook to Online Course

In 2022, Petersen released his first cookbook, Introduction to Culinary Cannabis, a resource that offers a culinary approach to cooking with cannabis, with 80 pages of theory and 42 recipes. “Most cannabis cookbooks focus on brownies, cookies, and gummies—recipes that are perfect for stoner culture. My cookbook takes a culinary approach, offering recipes outside the norm,” Petersen says. His cookbook delves into the science of terpenes, extraction methods, and dosing, making it a comprehensive guide for anyone interested in culinary cannabis.

Following the success of his cookbook, Petersen created an online course in 2024 designed to teach both home cooks and chefs how to cook with cannabis safely, accurately, and confidently. “Cannabis has been the forbidden fruit of the kitchen, and the appetite from chefs to learn this skill set is at an all-time high,” he notes. The course covers everything from the fundamentals of culinary cannabis to advanced extraction methods, and participants receive a certificate upon completion.

A Global Culinary Adventure

Chef Petersen’s partnership with Soho House took him on a European tour in 2023, where he hosted infused dinners in iconic cities like London, Brighton, Amsterdam, and Paris. “Getting to cook in London and Paris was a dream I never dared to have,” Petersen reflects. The reception in Europe was markedly different from North America, with guests having much lower tolerance levels. “It is very common for guests to ask for 50-100 mg of THC or even more in North America. In Europe, 5-10 mg was more common than not.”

Hip Hop’s Influence on the Nomad Cook

As a 90s kid, Chef Petersen grew up with the sounds of Tupac, Biggie, Nas, and Snoop Dogg—pioneers in their own right. “Watching them go against the grain and carve out amazing careers is inspiring. There are very few cannabis chefs out doing this at a high level, and it’s exciting to be going against the grain and carving out my own path,” he says. The influence of hip hop is evident in his work, from the music playing during his dinners to the ethos of innovation and pushing boundaries that defines his culinary approach.

A Culinary High: My Experience with Chef Petersen

I had the privilege of attending one of Chef Petersen’s highly sought-after dinners, partnered with Kush Klub Dispensary, for a beautiful six-course menu. The setting was as unique as the dishes—an outside garden decorated with the owner’s creation of tombstones. The evening was a celebration of flavors, each dish thoughtfully curated and adjusted with the exact THC level for each diner’s tolerance.

The Menu

Beet Terrine: Goat Cheese | Basil | Pickled Rinds

Goat Cheese | Basil | Pickled Rinds Trolly Slider: Maple Sriracha | Asian Slaw | Pretzel Bun

Maple Sriracha | Asian Slaw | Pretzel Bun Tuna Tataki: Wasabi Peas | Ponzu | Ginger

Wasabi Peas | Ponzu | Ginger Chinese Taco: Duck Breast | Hoisin | Honeydew

Duck Breast | Hoisin | Honeydew Filet Mignon: Soubise Sauce | Crispy Shallots | Scallions

Soubise Sauce | Crispy Shallots | Scallions Peach Cobbler: Crumble | Dulce de Leche

The dishes were a party for our tastebuds from beginning to end, with the sounds of Notorious B.I.G. setting the mood. Chef Travis Petersen went above and beyond to deliver a top-notch experience that left a lasting impression.

Looking Ahead

Chef Travis Petersen’s journey is far from over. With a focus on bringing culinary cannabis from the underground into the mainstream, he envisions a future where infused dining becomes a standard offering in restaurants. “My goal over the next two years will be to get the education program into as many post-secondary institutions as possible,” he says. With his pioneering spirit and relentless drive, there’s no doubt that Chef Petersen will continue to shape the future of culinary cannabis, one infused dinner at a time.

photography: Shots By Sean Bell