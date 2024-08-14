The custody battle between recording artist Kehlani and her ex, Javaughn Young-White, has taken a dramatic turn. Last week, Young-White, the father of Kehlani’s 5-year-old daughter Adeya, filed for full custody of their child, claiming he had been prevented from seeing her. However, recent developments reveal a deeper and more complex situation.

According to TMZ, two months ago, Kehlani was granted temporary sole custody of Adeya, along with a restraining order against Young-White. The singer’s legal actions followed a disturbing incident in June, when, according to court documents, Young-White allegedly smashed through Kehlani’s locked bedroom door during a heated argument. Kehlani claims that the confrontation began after she questioned him about a notice she received, indicating that he had applied for public assistance.

At the time, Young-White was reportedly living in Kehlani’s back house, a situation that she describes as increasingly untenable. The singer alleges that her ex spent his days smoking weed, using magic mushrooms, and isolating himself in a room she described as a “pigsty.” Things escalated during the June incident when Young-White allegedly broke into Kehlani’s room, verbally assaulted her, and blamed her for their daughter’s birth, claiming that he was “trapped” and that his life had been “ruined.”

Kehlani’s concerns extend beyond her personal safety. She alleges that Young-White’s behavior and lifestyle posed a risk to their daughter. Kehlani claims that Adeya would spend significant time in the back house with her father, often returning reeking of marijuana. She further alleges that Young-White, under the influence of drugs, would go on religious rants, leading her to fear for Adeya’s well-being.

Following the June altercation, Kehlani reportedly asked Young-White to leave. When she went to check the back house after his departure, she found it littered with weed, food, trash, and debris. She also expressed deep concern over Young-White’s erratic behavior, noting that he had blocked her and seemingly disappeared after their fight. Despite this, he would still occasionally pick up Adeya from school, leaving Kehlani in the dark about their whereabouts.

Given the gravity of Kehlani’s allegations, a judge granted her a temporary restraining order against Young-White, prohibiting him from contacting her or coming within 100 yards of her or their daughter. The judge also awarded Kehlani temporary sole custody of Adeya, at least until a hearing scheduled for next month.

Young-White’s recent filing for full custody adds another layer of complexity to the situation. As the court date approaches, the battle over Adeya’s custody is set to intensify, with both parents now seeking to secure their roles in her life.

For now, Kehlani continues to have sole custody of Adeya, but the outcome of the upcoming hearing will determine the future of this high-stakes custody battle.