Kurious, the uncommonly gifted rapper from New York City’s Upper West Side, has announced today his newest album, Majician, the nickname his peers blessed him with a generation ago. Due out October 18th on Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment, the LP, which was executive produced by his longtime friend and collaborator MF DOOM before his passing and produced by Mono En Stereo, is a mesmerizing blend of technical wizardry and personal introspection that substantiates the legacy he’s long deserved.

In 2016, Kurious flew down to Grenada and it was there that he played DOOM “Unknown Species,” the urgent track that now serves as the opening salvo on Majician. Over more trips to Grenada and eventually the United Kingdom, the LP took shape, two kindred spirits chipping away at a block of marble together. “I don’t have another creative partner in life,” Kurious says. “He’s that for me.” So it’s only natural that this project, the last document of their remarkable chemistry, would find a home with Metalface Records. Pre-order vinyl, CDs and cassettes via gasdrawls.com and rhymesayers.com, as well as additional exclusive merchandise.