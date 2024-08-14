Larsa Pippen Goes in On Marcus Jordan Believing He “Lied” About Alleged Drug Use When They Were an Item

Well, well, looks like Larsa Pippen’s untimely breakup with Marcus Jordan reportedly came from his “nonstop wild partying” and drug use. Whoop. Basically, according to a source close to her and reported by Marca, Pippen ultimately ended the relationship due to Jordan’s hidden lifestyle and daily lies about using drugs. Yikes. What’s wild still is Pippen … Jordan, in the same sentence but it’s not about Scottie and MJ. Sorry, we had to point that out.

“She can’t waste her energy on anyone who takes drugs,” the source told the outlet. “He’s been hiding this lifestyle for a while and used to lie to her about it every day.” The insider added that Pippen stopped taking calls from Jordan when his behavior became too erratic to handle.

This all came to light after a few viral photos of Jordan appearing to snort somethin’ white, at an outdoor table in France. Internet sleuths have not been able to confirm the substance, but his lady friend, Ashley Stevenson, was seen giggling beside him in the photos. How quick some of these people just move on is always fascinating.

After the images broke the interwebs, Stevenson reportedly began to distance herself from Jordan. “I’m single…Marcus and I are NOT dating and haven’t been,” Stevenson posted on Instagram in response to the photos. Quick fast reaction.

Get this, Pippen and Jordan, went public as a couple on Instagram, first broke up in February after a year together. Rough. They briefly reconciled on Valentine’s Day but parted ways again in March.

After the abrupt split, Pippen popped up on the Amy And T.J. show, discussing her ex and confirming that she was “single and ready to mingle.” She explained that they were on “different journeys,” saying, “I feel like I have to be true to who I am. What I’m doing and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”