Following the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Grammy-nominated rapper Latto has announced her first North American headlining run, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on October 25 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. It will make stops across North America in cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, and Los Angeles before wrapping up at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on December 7.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea, released via RCA Records, is centered around Latto’s Georgia Southern roots and showcases her signature raw, witty lyricism over magnetic beats. The 21-track album features A-List Southern artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Flo Milli, Teezo Touchdown, and more. This release follows her popular singles “Big Mama,” “Sunday Service,” and “Put It On Da Floor.”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Wednesday, August 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time at BigLatto.com.

Citi is the official card of the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program beginning Wednesday, August 14, at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, August 15, at 11:59 p.m. local time. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 25 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sun Oct 27 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 28 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

Tue Oct 29 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thu Oct 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Fri Nov 01 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Nov 03 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena*

Mon Nov 04 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Mon Nov 11 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Nov 12 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Nov 15 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Sat Nov 16 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Sun Nov 17 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Thu Nov 21 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Mon Nov 25 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Tue Nov 26 — Vancouver, BC — PNE Forum

Fri Nov 29 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sun Dec 01 — Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theater

Wed Dec 04 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Dec 05 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

Sat Dec 07 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

*Not A Live Nation Date