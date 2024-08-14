2K today unveiled exciting new features coming to MyNBA and MyGM in NBA 2K25 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Fans can look forward to the addition of the Steph Era in MyNBA, where they can relive or rewrite the championship-studded legacy of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. For the first time, MyGM will be available on new-generation consoles, allowing players to step into the role of an NBA General Manager and create the foundation of a dynasty.

The Full NBA General Manager Experience in MyGM arrives on new-generation consoles with a dynamic role-playing franchise experience. Players start by choosing their own GM backstory, such as an Ex-Player, Previous Scout, Savant of Finance, or Closer. Each backstory determines initial attributes and playstyles for running a franchise, adding depth and variety to the management role.

Dynamic Conversations & Goals are a core part of MyGM. The game introduces dynamic conversations, allowing highly customizable interactions with staff and players to manage needs and execute goals. These interactions significantly affect the team’s trajectory and outcomes, with backstory and attribute ratings influencing dialogue choices and unlocking more paths to satisfy a player’s goals.

The MyGM Building is a new addition where players can engage in in-person conversations with staff members or the Governor, providing a more authentic feel to the GM role. This free-roaming space allows players to take control of their MyGM and carry out responsibilities as the brains of the team.

NBA 2K25 also introduces a new Perk System, with 55 perks available at launch. These perks, such as Winning Culture or Data Analyst, boost specific GM skills and enhance gameplay both on and off the court, offering players additional strategies and advantages in managing their team.

The Steph Era in MyNBA allows players to start their league in 2016, immersing themselves in the legendary run of Stephen Curry and the Warriors alongside Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant. This new era lets players relive or challenge one of the greatest dynasties in professional basketball history.

The Emirates NBA Cup now features more integrations in MyNBA, with competitive group stage play and single-elimination knockout rounds testing team depth and resilience. This addition brings a new level of competition and excitement to the game.

League Expansions and Contractions give players full control over league size adjustments. This feature allows for recreating the expansion boom of the 80s and 90s or modifying the league size in the Modern Era, offering extensive customization options for shaping the MyNBA experience.

For full details and additional updates, check out the Courtside Report and Developer Diary. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements revealing more about the next version of the world’s best-selling NBA basketball simulation video game. Visit the NBA 2K25 official website for more information.