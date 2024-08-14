Today, Netflix announced the return of Supacell for a highly anticipated second season. The first season, which premiered on June 27, received rave reviews, with the Guardian praising it as “strikingly performed, bracingly plotted, and its characters are up there with prestige TV’s finest. It’s ingenious.”

Season 1 quickly soared to the number one spot on Netflix’s global TV series list, remaining in the top 10 for six weeks and securing a place in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Rapman, the creator of the series, expressed his excitement: “I can’t wait for the world to see ‘Supacell’, Season 2. For me, Season 1 was always an origin story. Season 2 is when the journey really begins. Season 1 was my Batman Begins, Season 2 is my Dark Knight.”

Supacell follows a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. Despite having little in common, they are all Black South Londoners. One man, Michael Lasaki, must bring them together to save the woman he loves.