Yesterday, Monday, August 12, Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere and pre-reception of “The Union” at The Egyptian Theater. The event saw the attendance of cast members Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, Jessica De Gouw, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, and Patch Darragh, along with producers Stephen Levinson, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, and director Julian Farino.

Directed by Julian Farino, “The Union” features a screenplay by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim, based on a story by David Guggenheim. The film is produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Jeff Waxman, with Jennifer Madeloff serving as executive producer. The cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

“The Union” follows the story of Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker in New Jersey who is thrust back into the world of espionage when his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), reappears. She recruits him for a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe, rekindling their romance amidst high-speed car chases and spy intrigue. Directed by Julian Farino, known for his work on “Giri/Haji” and “Entourage,” the film promises a mix of action, romance, and adventure.

