Pras Michél is dissing Ms. Lauryn Hill on a new track shared on AllHipHop. The new single, titled “Bar Mitzfa,” finds Pras sending shots, less than a week after he blamed Hill for the cancellation of the Fugees tour.

“Don’t blame me, blame her/She made the mess/Not another f*ckin’ penny, what I told ‘Clef,” Pras raps.

Pras from the Fugees takes shots at Lauryn Hill in his new track titled 'Bar Mitzfa'.



The much-anticipated Fugees reunion tour has been canceled, and now Pras Michel is pointing fingers at his bandmate, Lauryn Hill, for the decision. Pras seemed to place the blame squarely on Hill, suggesting that he had been protecting her reputation for years. “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story, but oops … cat’s out the bag,” Pras remarked, leaving fans to speculate about the tensions that may have led to the tour’s downfall.

Fans were shocked to see Pras throw HIll under the bus in the interview with TMZ. The Fugees’ U.S. tour, which was set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was highly anticipated, with fans eager to see the iconic trio—Hill, Pras, and Wyclef Jean—back on stage together. However, the tour was suddenly scrapped earlier this week, with no initial explanation given.

Lauryn Hill, breaking her silence on the matter, took to Instagram to address the cancellation. In a lengthy post, she appeared to suggest that the decision was influenced by low ticket sales, which she attributed to media sensationalism. Hill wrote, “With difficulty, the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates. The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned.”

She went on to explain that a previous injury had forced her to reschedule some shows last year, which she believes contributed to negative media narratives that ultimately affected ticket sales for the U.S. leg of the tour. “Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour,” Hill stated.

Despite the disappointment, Hill emphasized her commitment to her art and her deep connection with her fans. “Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time,” she said. “Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.”

Hill concluded her message by expressing gratitude to her supporters and promising to return to the stage in North America once the circumstances are resolved. She reassured fans that the upcoming shows in the UK and Europe will proceed as planned in October.

The abrupt cancellation of the U.S. tour and the public rift between Pras and Hill have left many Fugees fans disheartened. The Fugees, known for their groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop and R&B in the 1990s, have long been admired for their chemistry and musical innovation. However, the latest developments suggest that internal conflicts may have strained their relationship to a breaking point.

As fans await further updates, the future of the Fugees remains uncertain. For now, the group’s European and UK fans can look forward to seeing them perform later this year, while North American fans will have to wait for the possibility of rescheduled dates.