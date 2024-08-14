Several reports have confirmed that Quando Rondo has plead guilty in his federal drug trafficking conspiracy case.

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, entered his plea yesterday(August 13) after his legal team came to a plea agreement to a lesser charge in June. Bowman was facing 20 years behind bars when he was arrested last year with 18 other co-defendants on charges of weapon possession, drug conspiracy and participating in gang activity.

The new agreement only requires Bowman to serve five years.

A press conference followed the hearing, where Rondo apologized to his family and fans.

“I really wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah,” he said. “And I wanna give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point.”

Bowman was originally charged with 14 counts including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, as well as conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. He was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.

He posted a $100K bond shortly before X-Mas last year.

Rondo’s sentencing is scheduled for December 12 in federal court.