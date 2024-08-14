Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, pled guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge involving several kilograms of marijuana.

According to WTOC, under the plea deal with federal prosecutors, Bowman admitted to willfully joining a plan to obtain and distribute more than a dozen kilograms of marijuana.

Bowman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute. A judge accepted the plea during a hearing in federal court on Tuesday morning. Some jewelry obtained in the investigation will be returned to Bowman, who will remain out on bond until his sentencing.

“I really want to give an apology to the City of Savannah. I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point,” said Bowman.

Bowman’s federal sentencing is set for Dec. 12th. He could face up to five years in prison.