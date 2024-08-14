Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, pled guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge involving several kilograms of marijuana.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

According to WTOC, under the plea deal with federal prosecutors, Bowman admitted to willfully joining a plan to obtain and distribute more than a dozen kilograms of marijuana.

Bowman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute. A judge accepted the plea during a hearing in federal court on Tuesday morning. Some jewelry obtained in the investigation will be returned to Bowman, who will remain out on bond until his sentencing.

Advertisement

“I really want to give an apology to the City of Savannah. I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point,” said Bowman.

Bowman’s federal sentencing is set for Dec. 12th. He could face up to five years in prison.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts