Show him the money. Yes, we had to say that because Vinícius Jr., the Real Madrid soccer star, has reportedly been offered an extraordinary contract. How crazy! It’s reportedly worth over $1 billion to join the Saudi Pro League (SPL). Let’s think about that. SPL is offering this 24-year-old brother over a billy. Full stop.

Get this: according to various reports, including Reuters and ESPN, Saudi officials have approached Vinícius with a proposal for a five-year deal, offering approximately 200 million euros ($218 million) per season, along with bonuses. Wow. He’ll barely be 30 years old when the deal expires, on its face, without diving into the details. The he what? Re-ups? Sheesh.

Okay, so the offer includes a separate 10-year contract for Vinícius to serve as an ambassador leading up to the 2034 World Cup, which Saudi Arabia will host. So, does he get a SIDE DEAL to promote the sport for Saudia Arabia? Huh, what?

While Vinícius has yet to decide, he is reportedly considering the offer with his advisors. We would think so.

If you don’t know who this young soccer star is, Vinícius Jr., 24, has been a standout performer for Real Madrid since joining from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018.

Last season, he scored an outstanding 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 matches, helping Real Madrid secure both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

This potential eye-popping move to Saudi Arabia could make him one of the most high-profile players in the country, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema in the SPL. And not to mention, a billionaire.

This crazy offer is reminiscent of the $775 million salary package French striker Kylian Mbappé reportedly turned down from Saudi club Al-Hilal last year. The SPL’s four founding teams—Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr—are primarily owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund. Yes, the PIF is a big deal. They have the bag.

What ya’ll think, is he going to take the deal? Our money says maybe so.