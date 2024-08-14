Everybody on the planet has a twin, and Sexyy Red has found hers. One X user was showing off her new hair color when the rest of social media realized the resemblance.

Red also chimed in, dubbing the person “Sophisticatedd Red?”

You can see it below.

In other news, Sexyy Red has revealed that she will drop a joint album with Chief Keef. Red kept mystery in their relationship, stating, “That’s my boo.”

“We dropping an album soon,” Red said. “Yeah, for sure. We’ve been working.

“We just be on some money shit. Some car shit, fast cars. Fuck these hoes. Buy some clothes. and keep your hair done.”

Earlier this year, Sexyy Red and Chief Keef released the highly-anticipated video for their collaboration “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” a standout track from Sexyy’s acclaimed Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) project. Known for her advocacy for her child’s father, Sexyy takes a new approach in this track, encouraging mothers everywhere to leave their “hating a**” baby daddies and enjoy themselves. Chief Keef mirrors Sexyy’s energy, expressing similar disdain for his baby mama.

Directed by NSTY, the video features Sexyy and Chief Keef heading to “The Corry Show,” a playful spin on the infamous Maury Povich show, to prove that Keef is her baby daddy.

The video also marks the beginning of Sexyy’s new era as the hood’s hottest presidential candidate. The intro shows Sexyy informing constituents of her #MakeAmericaSexyyAgain campaign platform, promising enticing policies like free food stamps.

Sexyy recently announced her upcoming “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour,” a 26-city tour with support from Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA, and a surprise special guest. The tour continues Sexyy’s streak of buzzworthy performances at Governor’s Ball and Roots Picnic, along with upcoming international festival appearances at Wireless Festival, Rokslide, Rolling Loud Europe, and more.

The tour follows the release of Sexyy’s In Sexyy We Trust mixtape, the follow-up to her 2023 debut Hood Hottest Princess, which includes the Billboard top 20 hit “Get It Sexyy” and the top 50 love anthem “U My Everything” ft. Drake. If you’ve never been to a Sexyy Red show, it’s a must-add to your summer bucket list, with crowds expected to twerk on top of their seats to “SkeeYee” and “Get It Sexyy!”

Earlier this week, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, and King Von’s sister Kayla B made one big love triangle.

Sexyy Red hit social media, seemingly confirming she was romantically involved with Chief Keef, showing off his chain, including putting it in her underwear. “We got together now,” she wrote, tagging Keef. Keef and Red have become frequent collaborators.

In response, Kayla shared images with Sosa, and kicking off the drama, which Red responded “How I taste?”

The two then shared images of moments with Chief Keef, seemingly right after each other as he was in the same clothes. Kayla B also shared intimate moments with Keef writing, “First one to get pregnant wins.”

You can see the dueling posts below.

King Von's sister Kayla B claims she smashed Chief Keef while on her 🩸, and he was wearing the same outfit when he cooked for Sexyy Red 😳 pic.twitter.com/FVkEO9Tmq5 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 26, 2024