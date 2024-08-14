Reports have confirmed that Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. was arrested yesterday(Agust 13) for allegedly putting a gun to his fiancée’s head during a domestic altercation the day before.

On Monday night in Avon, OH, the mother of Brown’s fiancée called the police alleging that the defensive tackle roughed up her daughter and even hit her with a baby bottle during their fight. She also alleged that the 21-year-old second round Draft Pick dragged her down a driveway before putting a gun to her head and yelling “I will f***ing end it all” during his alleged assault.

The police report says that damage in the house showed that an altercation had taken place.

The Browns issued a statement after Hall’s arrest, stating that they were aware of the incident and are “gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.”

Hall Jr. just played his first professional preseason game against the Packers over the weekend.