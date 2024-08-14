Sportico released its annual NFL team valuation list Tuesday, and the Dallas Cowboys have set a historic benchmark. Valued at an astounding $10.32 billion, the five-time Super Bowl champions not only top the list as the most valuable sports franchise in the world but also become the first ever to surpass the $10 billion mark.

The Cowboys’ unprecedented valuation places them ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, who are valued at $7.79 billion. Following closely are the New York Giants at $7.65 billion, the New England Patriots at $7.31 billion, and the San Francisco 49ers at $6.86 billion.

These valuations underscore the immense financial power and marketability of the NFL, with the Cowboys leading the charge in both revenue and brand value. The team’s success on and off the field has cemented their status as a global sports icon, setting new standards in the industry.

Advertisement