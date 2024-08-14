The 60-game Group Play slate for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, the league’s second annual in-season competition, was officially unveiled Tuesday. This year’s tournament promises intense matchups as 30 teams vie for the Emirates NBA Cup.

The competition kicks off on November 12 and concludes with the Championship on December 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The Group Play phase, from November 12 to December 3, will see each team participate in four designated “Cup Nights,” facing each opponent in their group once. The six group winners and two wild-card teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds, which begin on December 10. The competition culminates in Las Vegas, where the second-ever NBA Cup champion will be crowned on December 17.

Beyond the trophy, regular-season standings and league honors are at stake. All 67 games in both Group Play and Knockout Rounds will count toward the regular-season standings, except for the Championship game. Following the Championship, a media panel will select the NBA Cup MVP and the All-Tournament Team based on performances throughout the tournament.

Additionally, a prize pool will be allocated to players on teams advancing to the Knockout Rounds, with larger rewards for those progressing further in the competition. The Emirates NBA Cup 2024 promises to be an exciting showcase of basketball talent and competitive spirit.