Fresh off the announcement of her starring role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming show ‘All’s Fair,’ singer and actress Teyana Taylor took a well-deserved break at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Accompanied by a large group, including her daughters, 8-year-old Junie and 3-year-old Rue, Taylor made the most of her tropical getaway.

Taylor and her entourage were spotted exploring Atlantis’ Marina Village, where she indulged in some retail therapy with purchases from the resort’s Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation collaboration. The shopping spree continued at Crystal Court’s Balenciaga, where Taylor shut down the store for a private session.

The family enjoyed the resort’s various attractions, including the pools and thrilling waterslides at Aquaventure. Their dining experiences were equally impressive, with meals at Nobu’s private Sake Room and Seafire Steakhouse.

Throughout her stay, Taylor expressed her admiration for the Bahamas and Atlantis Paradise Island. Overheard sharing her excitement, she mentioned she couldn’t wait to return to the iconic destination, reflecting the enjoyment and relaxation she found during her vacation.