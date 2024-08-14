Remember the simple days, when buying a pack of basketball cards was the highlight of your week when it came to real “content?” We do and some childhood dreams never die. Check it, following a memorable gold-medal win at the Paris Olympics, Topps is commemorating one of Team USA’s most epic basketball trios with an ultra rare, one-of-a-kind trading card. This card which is like the mega millions of trading cards, features LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, all of whom have actually autographed the card.

Get this, the release is more significant than you’d think, as it’s the first Topps card to include LeBron James’ autograph and the first to feature all three players’ signatures together.

“In celebration of an incredible gold medal performance – Topps Now is releasing an ultra-rare redemption for a 1/1 triple on-card autograph featuring the signatures of Team USA men’s basketball superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant,” Topps stated. “It’s the first-ever Topps autographed card from James — and the first time all three have had an auto’d card together.”

Advertisement

The redemption card, will be out there somewhere in the world, a part of the 2024 Olympic Games Topps Now Card 26 series. It will be randomly distributed among customers who purchase the cards.

Unlike back in the day with traditional trading cards, Topps Now cards are produced in response to significant sports moments and released quickly to keep up with the events. Smart marketing.

Here’s what Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Topps had to say:

“The Topps Now program kind of has revolutionized the way we do trading cards, and a lot of it had to do with technology and digital printing. So you’re able to do these products on demand and you’re able to deliver them to the consumer much faster. So it makes the moments super relevant.”

To make things super exclusive, only one collector will receive the exclusive autographed card, while fans can purchase the base card for $11.99 until August 13.

If you just want a piece of history, Topps also released individual cards from the Paris Olympics, with James’ card from the Opening Ceremony already selling nearly 14,000 copies, Curry’s card from his 36-point game against Serbia selling over 88,000, and Durant’s card selling more than 11,500 copies.

Seems like a good business for Topps and a great way to stay relevant.