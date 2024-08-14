Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce In The Black’ CLEARS Prime Amazon New Subscriber Records Despite Less Than Favorable Reviews

Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce In The Black’ CLEARS Prime Amazon New Subscriber Records Despite Less Than Favorable Reviews

Tyler Perry keeps winning. His latest film, Divorce in the Black, has been killing it for Prime Video. Although reviewers harshly criticized the drama, its value to Amazon is undeniable.

So check this out: According to Variety, the movie has been driving new Prime Video subscriptions. What does that mean? Divorce in the Black is achieving the highest subscriber increase among Amazon-MGM-produced projects.

Get this wild figure. The film attracted significant viewership, amassing 498 million minutes watched within its first four days on the platform. During the week of July 8-14, Divorce in the Black ranked third on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, trailing behind Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Paramount’s If.

Advertisement

So basically, it’s a tour de force.

ICYMI, Divorce in the Black was released on July 11 and has emerged as one of Tyler Perry’s most divisive films, receiving a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Hold up. ZERO PERCENT? Sheesh … That marks the lowest rating on RT, of any Perry film, ever … OMG.

Anyway, the Prime Video exclusive stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict as a couple dealing with the aftermath of their split. Good’s character, Ava, is a banker whose marriage to her abusive husband, Dallas, deteriorates. As Ava tries to move on, Dallas vows to make her life miserable. That’s the synopsis, and critics hate it, but people are watching it. Go figure.

Despite the ugly criticism, Divorce in the Black has successfully connected with audiences and boosted Prime Video’s subscriber base like they needed any more money. Ha.