Tyler, The Creator, has something to say about some of ya’ll favorite “rappers.” The multi-hyphenated talent known for his boundary-pushing creativity and dedication to his craft, has expressed frustration with the current state of so called hip-hop.

Get this, in a preview clip from an upcoming episode of SpringHill’s “Mavericks With Mav Carter” podcast, Tyler shared his thoughts on “meme rappers” and the lack of seriousness some artists have towards music. Let’s be real, is he wrong?

Tyler said, “I don’t want to seem like a hater — sometimes I have hater energy, because I just think I’m that good. […] I love this art form so much, bro, and there’s so many n””””s out right now that aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records. [They will] publicly be like, ‘I don’t give a f”ck about music, I just do this sh”t for money.’ It’s a Spider-Man meme of, like, the next n””””. When every publication is like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s put that out,’ you taking up space for n””””s like me.”

We aren’t picking sides here but Tyler’s criticism highlights his commitment to artistry and the frustration he feels when others in the industry prioritize money over music. He can stand on ten toes with that reasoning. He gets it. Artistry over gimmicks.

Check this out, despite his serious views on the overall state of the industry, Tyler also knows how to keep things lighthearted … So, he was on the receiving end of a prank by Billie Eilish, who called him claiming she had an embarrassing accident on a date. His response was humorously supportive: “Fire. Honestly? Fire. You deserve it.”

ICYMI, Tyler has been busy with recent projects, continuing to innovate and challenge norms in the music world. His latest work includes a variety of new releases and collaborations, further cementing his status as a leading figure in hip-hop and a champion for creative authenticity.

TBH more artists need to open up on this conversation. Every record can’t be “Euphoria” or “Family Ties,” but there needs to be a balance, and the memification of Hip Hop can’t be where the culture is going, musically. Just sayin.