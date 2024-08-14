This week on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Conan is joined by Ad-Rock and Mike D of Beastie Boys, who discussed how they learned their gold record for Paul’s Boutique was a fake and how they feel listening to their late partner, MCA aka Adam Yauch, when listening to their old Beastie Boys recordings.

“We had a gold record on the wall”, says Ad Rock. “It was our record “Paul’s Boutique” and I was looking at it and I could see it has our label and I could see that it has, whatever, like nine songs on the one side and I was looking at the actual gold record. It only had four songs on it and I was like, “Wait, wait. You guys,” and so we opened it and we put the record on a record player… and it was somebody doing piano versions of Barry Manilow.“

Theyu also discussed the feelings that arise when they hear the voice of the late Adam “MCA” Yauch when listening to the Beastie’s older recordings.

“I think enough time has gone, there was definitely a period of time where it just, I couldn’t even open up a computer music file, something that we are working on, because I would just get too sad the process would bring me right back to making, ’cause we really worked with Adam up to very close to the very, very end because that’s what made him happy.”